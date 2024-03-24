American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 1,096.3% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 20,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $692,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 30.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 93.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 11,522 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $292,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,546,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,693 shares of company stock worth $1,955,173. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.17. The stock had a trading volume of 303,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.22 and a 1-year high of $133.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.26.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.