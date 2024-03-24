American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,996 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $3.16 on Friday, reaching $225.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,033. The firm has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.07. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $231.69.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

