AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $193.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

