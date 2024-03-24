Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.52

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.52 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 29.55 ($0.38). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 30 ($0.38), with a volume of 61,519 shares changing hands.

Altitude Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £21.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altitude Group news, insider Graham Feltham sold 64,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.39), for a total value of £20,010.81 ($25,475.25). Insiders own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

