Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.22.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATUS

Altice USA Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. Altice USA has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 446,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 313,970 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Altice USA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 320,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 442.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 436,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 355,763 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 770,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 595,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.