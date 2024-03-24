Alphatec’s (ATEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.58. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $157,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 305,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,245 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 63.4% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 418,289 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 24.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 10.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,587,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,249 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 276.7% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 77.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 201,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

