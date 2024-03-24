Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $3,347,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,310,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,710,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. 19,252,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,610,390. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

