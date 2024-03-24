Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 6.08.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Featured Articles
