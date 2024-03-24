Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.