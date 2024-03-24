Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 923 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $69.80 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average is $68.79.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,063. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

