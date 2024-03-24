Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652,260 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,169,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

