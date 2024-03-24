Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $346.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

