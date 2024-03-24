Allred Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 46,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE:KO opened at $60.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
