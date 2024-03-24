Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $42.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $179.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.