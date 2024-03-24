Allred Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Allred Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $161.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.