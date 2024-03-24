Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,837,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,975,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $156.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $157.33. The company has a market capitalization of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.45.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

