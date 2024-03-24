ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $58.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sidoti downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ALLETE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,579,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,402,000 after purchasing an additional 176,709 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ALLETE by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 301,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,083 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $402.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.58%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

