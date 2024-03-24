Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock Holdings Reduced by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLE traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $136.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

