Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of NYSE ALIT opened at $9.93 on Thursday. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at $80,424,332.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 428,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $4,204,310.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,198,199 shares in the company, valued at $80,424,332.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,336 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,359. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alight by 81.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 144,573 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alight by 229.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 196,160 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Alight by 387.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 385,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 306,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

