Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

Shares of Air T stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

Air T Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Air T by 11,365.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

See Also

