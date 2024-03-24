Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Shares of Air T stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. Air T has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49. The company has a market cap of $56.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.73.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative return on equity of 87.44% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $63.76 million for the quarter.
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
