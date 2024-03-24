Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Performance
Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $111.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Emissions Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vitol Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 44.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Emissions Solutions
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
