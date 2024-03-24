Adicet Bio’s (ACET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $7.50.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,003,000 after purchasing an additional 260,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 311.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,958,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after buying an additional 1,482,409 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,685,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,543,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 16,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 42.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 240,563 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

