Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Addus HomeCare and BrightSpring Health Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Addus HomeCare 0 1 6 0 2.86 BrightSpring Health Services 0 0 11 0 3.00

Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus target price of $103.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.32%. BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 63.89%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Addus HomeCare.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Addus HomeCare $1.06 billion 1.59 $62.52 million $3.84 26.95 BrightSpring Health Services $8.83 billion 0.19 N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Addus HomeCare and BrightSpring Health Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Addus HomeCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightSpring Health Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Addus HomeCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Addus HomeCare and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Addus HomeCare 5.91% 9.70% 6.70% BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Addus HomeCare beats BrightSpring Health Services on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living. This segment offers services that include assistance with bathing, grooming, oral care, feeding and dressing, medication reminders, meal planning and preparation, housekeeping, and transportation services. The Hospice segment provides palliative nursing care, social work, spiritual counseling, homemaker, and bereavement counseling services for people who are terminally ill, as well as related services for their families. The Home Health segment offers skilled nursing and physical, occupational, and speech therapy for the individuals who requires assistance during an illness or after hospitalization. The company's payor clients include federal, state, and local governmental agencies; managed care organizations; commercial insurers; and private individuals. Addus HomeCare Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.