Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) versus Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.6% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Nyxoah shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Accuray alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Accuray and Nyxoah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83

Valuation & Earnings

Accuray currently has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 231.33%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $20.60, suggesting a potential upside of 39.95%. Given Accuray’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Nyxoah.

This table compares Accuray and Nyxoah’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $447.61 million 0.55 -$9.28 million ($0.15) -16.60 Nyxoah $4.70 million N/A -$46.77 million ($1.68) -8.76

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nyxoah, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Accuray has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nyxoah has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -3.25% -28.11% -3.05% Nyxoah -993.28% -38.58% -31.24%

Summary

Accuray beats Nyxoah on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray

(Get Free Report)

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate. The company also provides the TomoTherapy System, including the Radixact System, which allows for integrated radiation treatment planning, delivery, and data management, enabling clinicians to deliver ultra-precise treatments to approximately 50 patients per day; iDMS data management system, a fully integrated treatment planning and data management systems; and Accuray precision treatment planning system, a treatment planning and data management systems. In addition, it offers post-contract customer support, installation, training, and other professional services. The company primarily markets its products directly to customers, including hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities through its sales organization, as well as to customers through sales agents and group purchasing organizations in the United States; and to customers directly and through distributors and sales agents internationally. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

About Nyxoah

(Get Free Report)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Nyxoah S.A. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

