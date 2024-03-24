Accurate Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in KeyCorp by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,405 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $48,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 2,376 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $33,335.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,442 shares of company stock worth $303,914 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.03. 8,422,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,717,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.27. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $15.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.13%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

