Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $200.73. 2,061,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.