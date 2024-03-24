Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,561,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,520,973. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 874.76 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

