Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.36.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.85. 608,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,282. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $519.37. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

