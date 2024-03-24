Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,149,000 after buying an additional 106,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,533,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,303,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $1,120,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 52.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 169,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.02. 1,563,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.54. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $137.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

