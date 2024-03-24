Accurate Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,727,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Down 2.2 %

MO traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 23,870,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,076,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Stories

