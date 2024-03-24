Accurate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in CF Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 168,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56,084 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CF. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, reaching $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,011. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

