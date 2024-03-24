Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,692 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 82,582 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 41.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 404,779 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after acquiring an additional 118,670 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,653 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 61,788 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COIN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $255.51. 9,828,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,100,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.33 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $276.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,181.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 82,130 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $9,833,424.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,181.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 844,406 shares of company stock valued at $129,339,482 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

