Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $228,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MCO traded down $7.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $387.64. The company had a trading volume of 495,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,015. The stock has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.81. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $285.13 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

MCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

