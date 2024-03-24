Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 49,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $805,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. 10,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

