Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $741,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $419,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $61.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,256,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,534. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.