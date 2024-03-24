Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,150 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 27.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,324,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,654,000 after buying an additional 30,446,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,929,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,464 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 49.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,623,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 98.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,202,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of LUMN stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,703,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790,555. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 70.74% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 272,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Fowler acquired 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,783.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 113,500 shares of company stock worth $174,780. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

