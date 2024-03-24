Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $1,552,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,555,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,329,000 after purchasing an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 60.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $6,681,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

