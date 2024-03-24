Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.98. 8,579,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

