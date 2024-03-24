Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.94. 2,143,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,643,349. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.