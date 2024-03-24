Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,145,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,592. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $161.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

