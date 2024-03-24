Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,083,019,000 after acquiring an additional 165,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,132,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,503,000 after acquiring an additional 60,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IT traded down $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $479.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.90. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

