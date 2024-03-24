Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 101,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Energy Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.12. 335,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,937. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.76. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.27 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.75%.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

