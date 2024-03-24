ABCMETA Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.27 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $459,713.92 and approximately $0.27 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007458 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00026866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00015766 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,415.47 or 1.00062302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012092 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.00149236 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000459 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $20.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.