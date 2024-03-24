9,380 Shares in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Bought by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $23,044,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Linde by 47.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 85,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after buying an additional 27,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN traded up $1.94 on Friday, hitting $468.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $337.95 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

