9,198 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Motco boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,463,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $68.07.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $467,092.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,820.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.62.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

