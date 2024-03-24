906 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $255.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,218. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.56 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.50.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

