78,334 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Bought by Stolper Co

Stolper Co bought a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 78,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in UGI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 82,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in UGI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in UGI by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -68.18%.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

