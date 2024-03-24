7,612 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Purchased by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corteva by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 68,593 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,783,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Corteva by 2,362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 184,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after acquiring an additional 176,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.07. 1,993,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,716,973. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

