6,175 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 347,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after buying an additional 80,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,532,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,702,000 after acquiring an additional 932,741 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PAVE opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.