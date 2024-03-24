505 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $398.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,771. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.66. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

