45,745 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.36. 28,830,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,466,376. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

